Fire shuts I-95 north in Needham/Newton

A vehicle fire has shut the northbound side of Interstate 95/Route 128 in the area of Needham and Newton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Authorities didn't immediately share information on the incident but smoke could be seen rising from the highway, and firefighters had surrounded a burned vehicle; it appeared to be a van.

The firefighters had extinguished the fire.

