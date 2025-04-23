Newton

Fire shuts I-95 north in Needham/Newton

By Asher Klein

Footage from the scene of a vehicle fire on I-95 in Newton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
NBC10 Boston

A vehicle fire has shut the northbound side of Interstate 95/Route 128 in the area of Needham and Newton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Authorities didn't immediately share information on the incident but smoke could be seen rising from the highway, and firefighters had surrounded a burned vehicle; it appeared to be a van.

The firefighters had extinguished the fire.

Firefighters around an extinguished vehicle fire on I-95 in Newton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
Firefighters around an extinguished vehicle fire on I-95 in Newton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
