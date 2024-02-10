I-95 reopened after crash with serious injuries

Authorities are on scene at a crash with serious injuries in Georgetown, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

MassDOT says the crash happened on I-95 Northbound at Exit 78 A/78 B, off-ramp.

I-95 was closed in both directions but has since been reopened. Exit 78 B and Route 133 remain closed.

Authorities say to expect delays in traffic due to the crash.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Details about the injuries have not been revealed but Med Flight has been called to assist.