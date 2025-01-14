I-95 south closed by crash in Portsmouth, NH, police say

A car crash has closed Interstate 95 headed toward Boston in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police said.

I-95 south is closed at Exit 3B, state police said, urging drivers to avoid the area and anticipate delays.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the crash happened. Police didn't immediately offer more details.