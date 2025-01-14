I-95 south closed by crash in Portsmouth, NH, police say

A car crash has closed Interstate 95 headed toward Boston in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police said.
I-95 south is closed at Exit 3B, state police said, urging drivers to avoid the area and anticipate delays.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the crash happened. Police didn't immediately offer more details.
More I-95 news
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.