Tractor-trailers collide on I-95 in Lynnfield

Drivers should expect delays on I-95 north in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, after two tractor-trailers collided, one of them rolling over, Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police said the crash happened at exit 61 and that the drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The middle and left lanes remain open as crews work to clear the scene.
More details were not immediately available.
