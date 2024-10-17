Traffic

Tractor-trailers collide on I-95 in Lynnfield

Police said the crash happened at exit 61 and that the drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries

By Thea DiGiammerino

A white tractor-trailer sits damaged on the right side of a highway
NBC10 Boston

Drivers should expect delays on I-95 north in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, after two tractor-trailers collided, one of them rolling over, Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the crash happened at exit 61 and that the drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The middle and left lanes remain open as crews work to clear the scene.

More details were not immediately available.

