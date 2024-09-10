Reading

Truck fire snarls traffic on I-95 in Reading

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation initially said the highway was closed at Exit 56, near the I-93 interchange north of Boston

By Asher Klein

A truck fire being put out on I-95 in Reading, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A truck fire briefly shut Interstate 95 headed north in Reading, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, just before rush hour.

Footage from the scene showed firefighters spraying down a truck that was pulled over on the side of the highway. Traffic was backed up behind the incident.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation initially said the highway was closed at Exit 56. One lane later reopened.

The location of the fire is just north of the interchange with I-93 north of Boston. Traffic was backed up for miles.

NBC10 Boston has reached out for more information.

