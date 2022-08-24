‘I Don't Think It's Fair': Gov. Baker Reacts to Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and local lawmakers shared their thoughts Wednesday on President Joe Biden's plan to deliver college student loan relief to low- and middle-income residents. The Republican governor told reporters during a visit to Plainville that he doesn't think Biden's approach is fair or "the right thing to do."

"What if you're somebody who spent a whole ton of money on gear or equipment or developing certification criteria or qualifications through some other program to get a credential that you paid for? You get nothing from this. I don't think this is the right thing to do, I don't think this is the right way to go about it, no," Baker said. "I don't think it's fair to a lot of the people who spent their own money or their family's money or borrowed money to get a degree or credential through some other means so that they were able to improve themselves."

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, also a Republican, also criticized Biden's plan.

"Let's be clear: President Biden did not cancel student debt — he transferred it on to the backs of millions of hardworking Americans who chose not to go to college for expensive degrees," he said.

The U.S. Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, the White House said, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers are eligible for the relief if their individual income is less than $125,000, or $250,000 for married couples, according to the White House, which also extended the pause on federal student loan repayments "one final time" through Dec. 31, 2022.

President Joe Biden announced in a tweet Wednesday that his administration and the Department of Education would be providing up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness, as well as extending the payment moratorium through the end of the year.

Members of New England's mostly-Democratic Congressional delegation also shared their thoughts on Biden's announcement.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called it "a day of joy and relief."

"Student loan debt has held millions of Americans back from starting a family, buying a home, saving for retirement, or creating their own businesses," she said. "With the President's action, millions of workers—educators; municipal employees; auto workers; food and retail workers; flight attendants; medical workers; care workers; and many more—will breathe a little easier knowing this burden will be lifted."

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called the move "a step in the right direction."

Cancelling 10k in student loan debt and 20K for Pell grant recipients is a step in the right direction, and President Biden’s call will make a real difference in many Americans’ lives.



This is how we build economic security and help families get ahead. pic.twitter.com/3EB7SY3FOT — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 24, 2022

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy also cheered the president's announcement.

“I commend the President for proposing a way to help people with student debt," he said. "At home in Vermont, UVM for instance has recognized these challenges and refrained from tuition increases for the last four years while our state colleges strive to provide affordable access to higher education for Vermont’s students. The cost of higher education has become unsustainable for most Americans. Many find themselves saddled with high amounts of student loan debt. Too often I hear from Vermonters who have taken out a second mortgage on their house or who are working at a second or third job to pay off their student loans."

Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts said forgiving student debt "is huge for millions of Americans and their families struggling under hte weight of their loans," adding that "This is undoubtedly a win for working families and a win for our economy."

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan said that while she does not support canceling all student debt, the administration's announcement "is a balanced compromise" that will help those who need it most.

"Thank you, @POTUS," Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline said on Twitter. "This is an important step as we work to #cancelstudentdebt for all."

"Today's actions will provide temporary relief for student borrowers," New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said. "But to truly stem this crisis, comprehensive, legislative action from Congress is needed. I'm committed to helping student borrowers & ensuring access to higher education is affordable for all students."

Congresswoman Katherine Clark of Massachusetts called it "a major milestone in our work to lower costs for working families."

Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said the news will relieve a "significant burden saddling the household budgets of working- and middle-class Americans."

Today, tens of millions of Americans with student loan debt are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to President Biden’s decision to cancel up to $20,000 in debt and extend the student loan repayment pause for all borrowers through the end of the years. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) August 24, 2022

"President @JoeBiden just canceled student debt," Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said on Twitter. "To every organizer who fought so hard, this victory is yours. This is going to change and save lives."

Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine called it "an important step towards addressing the crisis that has been crushing Americans for decades."

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern called the news "A life-changing win for 43 million Americans in student loan debt who deserve an economy that works for them."

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor, also weighed in.

"We've seen firsthand how student debt weighs down working folks. It keeps them from buying homes, growing their families, and starting businesses. They put their entire lives on hold — even as the mountain of debt grows," she said. "This will be life-changing for so many people."