‘I just started screaming:' Woman recounts Beacon Hill attack

A search is ongoing Tuesday for two men who attacked a woman in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston.

The victim of the alleged attack says that the terrifying moment left her fearing for her life, as Boston police search for the perpetrators.

Brenna Martinez, the woman who says she was attacked, spoke to NBC10 Boston about the incident and says so far, she hasn't received an update from police.

Martinez said that she was leaving an ice cream shop on Charles Street and walking home through an alley on Friday when she heard something behind her. That's when she said she turned around and saw two men. One of them grabbed her around the neck, she said, but when she screamed they took off running toward Cedar Street.

"He had his arms around me, the ice cream kind of went into my chest, and I fully thought I was going to die right then," Martinez said. "I didn’t think he was trying to rob me. I did not get that impression because there was a second guy behind him who came up behind him too, and in that moment, of oh my gosh this is how it ends for people, I just started screaming."

Despite Boston police sending out a community alert on Saturday afternoon, Martinez has been critical of their handling of the investigation. She has posted videos on social media to raise awareness about what happened.

NBC10 Boston has reached out Boston police for an update on the investigation.