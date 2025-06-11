‘I was in complete shock': Milford teen describes ICE arrest in exclusive interview

The Massachusetts high school student who was arrested by immigration agents on his way to volleyball practice two weeks ago described his experience in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Tuesday.

NBC News' Tom Llamas started by asking Marcelo Gomes Da Silva if he thinks he'll be allowed to stay in the country after being released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on bond last week.

"As of right now, I think I will, I mean, it's very likely," he said. "My lawyers and I have been working on this. It's definitely a battle. It's defiitely something I thought about there. I was always scared to go back, scared to be deported. It's definitely something I don't want."

Watch the full interview below:

Asked to describe his arrest on the morning of May 31, Gomes Da Silva said he had just pulled into his friend's driveway to pick her up for volleyball practice when an ICE agent pulled up behind him.

"He automatically stopped behind my car, he knocked on my window and said, 'Get out of the car,'" he said. "Obviously, I was in shock. I didn't know what was going on. I got out, gave him my license. Fifteen minutes later he came back and put me under arrest, in handcuffs."

"He said I was an illegal immigrant, put me in the car. I was in complete shock. I didn't cry, I wasn't angry or anything. I didn't understand what was happening, I didn't understand what I did wrong. I was clueless."

Gomes Da Silva, who came to the U.S. from Brazil at age 7, said he never really thought much about his immigration status. He initially entered the country on a visitor visa and was later issued a student visa that has since lapsed.

"It's not something I really paid attention to because I'm a high school student," he said. "I didn't think it was something important. I thought I was caught up on everything because I had a school ID and things like that. I just thoguht that if I abided by the law, drove correctly and did the right things I'd be just fine."

Gomes Da Silva was also asked about a statement released by Homeland Security that said Gomes Da Silva was stopped because the vehicle he was driving -- which is registered to his father -- had a history of reckless driving at speeds of 100 miles per hour through residential areas "endangering Massachusetts residents."

ICE officers engaged in a targeted immigration enforcement operation of a known public safety threat and illegal alien, Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira. Local authorities notified ICE that this illegal alien has a habit of reckless driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour… https://t.co/ujNS3NyBvs — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 2, 2025

"First of all, it's completely impossible to drive 100 miles per hour in a residential area," he responded. "They could have at least thought a little bit harder to make up a lie." He added that his dad is "a really good guy" and he completely disagrees with Homeland Security's statement.

Gomes Da Silva said his father currently has to stay home to avoid being arrested, but his lawyer is working to address that situation.

The teen said he definitly wants to become an American citizen and stay in the country, and his lawyer is working on that process as well.

"I definitely want to become an American citizen. I want to say in American for sure. This is my community. I love this country."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.