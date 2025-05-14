ICE activity in Waltham sparks concern, rally on the common tonight

People are on edge in several Massachusetts communities following a rapid rise in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations -- with several recent incidents captured on video, including two arrests in Waltham.

Tuesday, two men were in a van on Moody Street when they were approached by what appeared to be federal agents. A 16-year-old girl was waiting for her bus to school and took out her phone to record what happened next.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Milene Herrera's video shows ICE agents smashing the glass of the van, taking a man out and handcuffing him while community members were pleading for them to let him go.

Community members across Massachusetts are reacting to recent ICE activity, with protesters taking to the streets in Worcester and advocates in Waltham working to inform people of their rights.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The man was eventually taken into a cruiser waiting nearby. A short time later, the other man from the van was handcuffed, as well.

In the video shared with NBC10 Boston, the officers can be heard asking the men for proof of citizenship. It's uncertain what charges either is facing at this time.

Also on Tuesday, Waltham City Councilor Colleen Bradley-MacArthur shared video she recorded earlier this month showing a child apparently left alone on the sidewalk on Fenton Street after ICE agents arrested someone he was walking with.

Waltham City Councilor Colleen Bradley-MacArthur said she recorded video of ICE agents leaving a child on a sidewalk after an arrest earlier this month.

It's not just Waltham, either. Community members in Lynn and Worcester have reported similarly alarming incidents in their towns.

A rally was held in Worcester on Tuesday to speak out against what is happening, and there will be a rally on Waltham common tonight.