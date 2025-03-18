Immigration

Chelsea confirms ICE activity after nonprofit, witnesses report raids

Witnesses shared with NBC10 Boston video of people apparently being taken into custody in Chelsea

By Asher Klein, Oscar Margain and Jennifer Sanguano

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Chicago on Jan. 26.
Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents conducted operations in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, the city confirmed, after a prominent nonprofit, witnesses and social media users discussed raids taking place.

La Colaborativa, one of the Boston area's most prominent immigrant support organizations, put a notice on Facebook in Spanish Tuesday morning saying they'd confirmed ICE raids in Chelsea.

"Remember that as an immigrant, you also have rights," they wrote, later noting that their offices were closed for the day.

Witnesses shared with NBC10 Boston video of people apparently being taken into custody in Chelsea.

An ICE spokesman declined to comment, citing standing policy on discussing operations.

Neither the city of Chelsea nor its police department took part in the ICE operations Tuesday, a city spokeswoman said in a statement: "The City of Chelsea did not participate in the actions that occurred today. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operates independently from the City. The Chelsea Police Department was notified, but did not take part in any federal law enforcement actions that occurred today."

ICE has been cracking down on illegal immigration, after President Donald Trump promised mass roundups and deportations of undocumented immigrants.

As President Donald Trump's immigration agenda takes shape, many in Massachusetts are concerned about the future while others are applauding the changes.

