ICE agents swarm Lowell gas station, round up workers from vans

As federal immigration operations continue across Massachusetts, agents swarmed a gas station in Lowell Friday morning.

Video shows members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Bridge Street business, where about a dozen workers were rounded up.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers swarmed the area and a SWAT team was called in, with authorities surrounding several vans belonging to a roofing company.

New footage from last week's controversial ICE encounter in Worcester was released Friday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The workers were lined up against a wall as officers checked their identification.

Jorge Lara was one of the few spared and let go. He said he's saddened for his nine friends and family members who were arrested while trying to head to work.

Jorge Congacha's wife was among those detained. He said she was in the process of getting her green card and doesn't know why they were singled out.

That same morning, in East Boston, ICE agents in undercover vehicles swarmed two areas on Chelsea Street and arrested five people.

"With ICE, it's a war, and it's really combative, and it's all about fear," said International Institute of New England President Jeff Thielman, who runs the immigrant support center in Lowell.

A month after an ICE agent smashed his car window to detain him, Juan Francisco Méndez was released on bond.

He said ICE isn't making efforts to establishing ties with the community, leading to mistrust of law enforcement across the board.

"They're going to be fearful about going to school, for their kids," he said. "They're fearful about going to work, and they're fearful about coming to the Lowell Community Health Center, where our office is, for medical appointments."

Michael Tabman, a former FBI special agent in charge, said he spent his career working drug interdictions and rarely had to hide his identity from the public or make such a display of force.

"This level of force, and intimidation, and psychological warfare, just doesn't seem necessary," he said.

He believes it can be counterproductive, as the immigrant community may make more desperate attempts to evade police.

"The person being arrested should be assured that this is actually a law enforcement operation. We want to reduce the fear, reduce the chance of them fighting back because they fear they're being kidnapped," said Tabman.

NBC10 Boston reached out to ICE and the DEA for answers, but has not yet heard back.