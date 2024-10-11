New Hampshire

Ice Castles will return to New Hampshire in 2025

This icy attraction will return to New England for its 12th season

By Jessie Castellano

People walk by illuminated ice walls at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire on February 1, 2024.
GettyImages

The Ice Castles are returning to North Woodstock, New Hampshire for their 12th season. The popular winter attraction features tunnels, caverns, fountains and slides - all made of ice, of course.

This year will feature new designs and sculptures. Ice Castles usually opens in January depending on the weather. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 26 on the website.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to their website, Ice Castles has four other icy attractions in the U.S. - Minnesota, Utah and two in Colorado.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 9 hours ago

Pedestrian killed in crash on NH highway, northbound lanes now open

Decision 2024 Oct 10

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Election Day in New Hampshire

Northern Lights Oct 9

Mass., NH may see more aurora with severe solar storm firing this week

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us