Ice Castles will return to New Hampshire in 2025

The Ice Castles are returning to North Woodstock, New Hampshire for their 12th season. The popular winter attraction features tunnels, caverns, fountains and slides - all made of ice, of course.

This year will feature new designs and sculptures. Ice Castles usually opens in January depending on the weather. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 26 on the website.

According to their website, Ice Castles has four other icy attractions in the U.S. - Minnesota, Utah and two in Colorado.