Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Ice Castles to Open in NH

Ice Castles

A promotional photo of the New Hampshire Ice Castles

" data-ellipsis="false">

A popular New Hampshire attraction will offer a frosty reception next week.

The Ice Castles in North Woodstock will open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Tickets go on sale Monday morning.

"Ice artisans have been battling above average temperatures this winter, but despite the mild season, organizers are busy getting the attraction ready for next Friday's grand opening," the company said in a statement. "Artisans have spent the last four weeks dripping, shaping and hand-placing icicles to create the life-size fairytale playground."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

fatal crash 1 hour ago

After Driver Charged in Deadly Crash, MassDOT Takes Action Against His Former Employer

Ross LaJeunesse 4 hours ago

Maine US Senate Candidate Speaks Out About Tenure at Google

This is the sixth winter for the Ice Castles in New Hampshire. There are also locations in Colorado, Minnesota, Utah and Wisconsin, as well as one in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Tickets will be available on the Ice Castles' website.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireIce CastlesNorth Woodstock
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us