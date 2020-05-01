ICE Detainees Refuse COVID-19 Tests, Riot

Detainees at an Immigration Detention Center in Dartmouth, Massachusetts caused over $25,000 in damages during a melee Friday evening.

A group of about 10 detainees at the C. Carlos Carreiro facility refused to be tested for COVID-19 after reporting to medical personnel despite reporting symptoms. Upon learning they were required to be tested after reporting symptoms, several detainees rushed at a group of corrections officers and barricaded themselves inside the facility.

The detainees ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and proceeded to trash the unit, according to the Bristol County Sheriff's office.

None of the personnel at the facility were injured. Three detainees were transported to an area hospital; one for showing symptoms of a panic attack, one for a preexisting medical condition and one for another medical incident. All three are expected to be fine, according to the sheriff's office.

Detainees have been moved to single cells pending disciplinary action, COVID-19 testing and criminal charges.