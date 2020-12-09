Local

Ice Flies Off Box Truck, Injuring Driver in Londonderry, NH

Police in Londonderry, New Hampshire, say a man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after ice from a box truck crashed through his windshield

A driver was injured Wednesday after ice flew into the windshield of his car in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

A 22-year-old Londonderry man was driving on Route 102 when police say ice came off a box truck and crashed through the windshield of his car.

The truck was traveling in the opposite direction, police in Londonderry said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his face and eyes, according to authorities.

The driver of the box truck was not injured. Police say he may face a violation charge of negligent driving and/or a misdemeanor charge of vehicular assault.

The case is under investigation, but police urged all drivers to clean ice and snow off their vehicles.

