Fugitive in ICE custody after fleeing into Plymouth cemetery, police say

A person who'd been wanted after fleeing deportation in Miami was detained in a cemetery in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, after driving away from federal immigration agents, police said.

The fugitive drove through several headstones at the Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth police said. His vehicle was found abandoned, and it took another roughyl 30 minutes to find the fugitive, who hasn't been publicly identified, hiding in the bushes.

Police said they were first notified about 9 a.m. that ICE agents were speak with the fugitive at a home on Chapel Hill Drive. The person was wanted after being ordered deported over an incident in Miami — police didn't share more details.

But the person drove off toward the cemetery when agents made contact with him, according to police. The ICE vehicles didn't give chase, but agents found his vehicle crashed inside the cemetery about 20 minutes later. They eventually found the person in the bushes.

Police noted the investigation into the crash caused property damage — it wasn't immediately clear what that damage entailed.