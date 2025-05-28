Around 40 people arrested during ICE operations on Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard

Immigration officials are targeting Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket this week, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirming they conducted immigration enforcement operations on the Massachusetts islands on Tuesday.

Around 40 people were detained in these raids, including a documented member of the notorious MS-13 street gang and at least one child sex offender, according to a statement from ICE, which said the operation was done in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Operations like this highlight the strong alliances that ICE shares with our fellow law enforcement partners,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “ICE officers and FBI, DEA and ATF agents worked together to arrest a significant number of illegal alien offenders which included at least one child predator....ICE and our federal partners made a strong stand for prioritizing public safety by arresting and removing illegal aliens from our New England neighborhoods.”

Many of those apprehended on the two islands Tuesday had "U.S. criminality," ICE said.

The actions by federal immigration agents have some community members staying home and avoiding being in public.

“This operation highlights FBI Boston’s ongoing commitment to supporting our partners at the Department of Homeland Security with identifying and apprehending those who are breaking the law by violating our immigration laws and, in some cases, committing crimes that endanger public safety,” said Kimberly Milka, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.

According to ICE, the U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the immigration enforcement operation by "safely and efficiently" transporting those arrested off the islands, "ensuring the safety of the residents of those communities."

Pictures posted online by the the Nantucket Current show men in handcuffs, wearing orange life jackets as they walk onto a Coast Guard boat.

According to the Current, vehicles were pulled over by federal agents at several locations, including on Old South Road, Surfside Road, Miacomet Road, and Essex Road. The ICE raid sent ripple waves of panic and fear across the island, with some people afraid to go out, even to pick up their children from school.

"It was and is the worst nightmare," Carla Zenis, who came to Nantucket from Chile in 2004, told the Current. "All the Hispanic community worked as a team trying to protect and support ourselves. We were communicating with each other all day long, sharing videos, messages, locations, etc. I feel so devastated for all the ones arrested unfairly."

"People in general are extremely afraid," Zenis added. "They are in a panic. They don't know what to expect for tomorrow and the other days to come."

Luciene Alves has lived on Nantucket for 22 years. She told the Current she had been in the country illegally, but has since secured her green card. On Tuesday, she and her daughter helped pick up children from school whose parents were too afraid to leave the house.

"It's really sad," Alves told the Current. "I know what the people are feeling today. They stayed home today and maybe tomorrow too. Me and my daughter helped a lot of mothers to bring their kids home from school today."

Immigration agents' legal authority depends on the type of warrant they are executing and where they are executing it.

Nantucket police told the Current that island police were notified on Monday that ICE agents would be arriving on the island Tuesday, but that local police were not asked to support their operation in any way, nor did they assist.

More details were not immediately available, including if the arrests targeted known criminal suspects, or if it was a random sweep.

There was also no word on where the detainees were taken once on the mainland, and their names have not been released.

ICE said it's encouraging anyone with information about suspected immigration violations or related criminal activity to contact their tip line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or submit information online via the ICE Tip Form.