Ice Patches Possible on Evening Trick-or-Treat Routes

Our Halloween morning looked and felt a lot more like Christmas morning.

Several low temperature records were tight or broken in the teens and 20s with a heavy frost and patchy black ice. Most of that has since melted or dried away, though on the north facing slopes and sidewalks that don’t get any sunshine it could still be slick for trick-or-treating.

Temperatures recovered from lows of 15 degrees to about 43 degrees in spots today. But as the sun goes down with dry air and light wind in place, high-pressure allows for quick cooling again during trick-or-treat time.

Our full moon comes up at 6 PM and at that time frost will already begin to reform the temperature is rapidly cooling into the 30s and 20s.

But late tonight temperatures start to rise as wind picks up from the south east. We have a warm front that may generate some fog and drizzle with a light showers early in the morning when it’s still cold enough for freezing, so more spotty black ice as possible again tomorrow morning.

With our powerful cold high-pressure system to the east and the next approaching strong low pressure system over Ontario, we are going to have a few gusty downpours around eastern New England tomorrow morning, then a mostly cloudy afternoon with temperatures rebounding to the 50s in many spots.

But it’s a very dynamic cold front, with low pressure developing along the front, tomorrow night will bring periods of heavy rain, and perhaps a thunderstorm with hail and damaging wind. It will also be rapid cooling as the front goes by after midnight and much colder air comes in on Monday.

Rain may end as snow in the hills of southern New England, and snow may continue for much of the day in the mountains of northern New England, and especially parts of Maine.

High temperature on Monday near 40 degrees may fall back into the 30s as the day goes on with wind from the west and northwest gusting past 40 mph.

The sun should come out especially near the shore, but it’s another cold one. Then one more cold front Monday night may generate a few more snow showers or even snow squalls depending on the track of a low pressure system that develops on the front.

Election Day looks like it may start off slick again, but with sunshine returning temperature should be about 35 to 40 degrees by afternoon. Then we have one more shot at record cold Tuesday night Wednesday morning.

Low temperature in the teens and 20s once again a lot like today. After that high pressure brings a warming trend with temperatures rebounding to the 60s and near 70 degrees by late next week, as seen in our First Alert 10 day forecast.