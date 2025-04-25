ICE coming back to Greater Boston for second sweep, director says: report

Three months after federal agents were seen going door to door in East Boston, it appears ICE is coming back to Boston for another sweep.

The acting director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the Boston Herald Thursday that the arrests of some criminal illegal immigrants in January only scratched the surface.

“The last operation showed ICE needs to be in the Commonwealth," Todd Lyons said. "The numbers are staggering."

Law enforcement officers in vests marked "POLICE — federal agent" were in East Boston, with at least one person apparently being taken into custody.

Lyons told the Herald he has worked closely with Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah Foley and other federal partners like the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI on preparing for a second "surge" that will reportedly have more of a focus on fentanyl traffickers.

“The drug is a weapon of mass destruction that’s found from Wellesley to Dorchester,” Lyons said. “It’s causing a huge public safety concern. Why would you not want to take that threat out of the community?”

There has been growing concern locally over potential ICE raids in the months since the winter operation and a number of incidents that followed, including the high-profile case of Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was detained by immigration officials as she walked along a street in Somerville, Mass., on March 25.