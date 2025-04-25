Boston

ICE coming back to Greater Boston for second sweep, director says: report

“The last operation showed ICE needs to be in the Commonwealth," Todd Lyons told the Boston Herald. "The numbers are staggering."

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three months after federal agents were seen going door to door in East Boston, it appears ICE is coming back to Boston for another sweep.

The acting director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the Boston Herald Thursday that the arrests of some criminal illegal immigrants in January only scratched the surface.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“The last operation showed ICE needs to be in the Commonwealth," Todd Lyons said. "The numbers are staggering."

Law enforcement officers in vests marked "POLICE — federal agent" were in East Boston, with at least one person apparently being taken into custody.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Lyons told the Herald he has worked closely with Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah Foley and other federal partners like the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI on preparing for a second "surge" that will reportedly have more of a focus on fentanyl traffickers.

“The drug is a weapon of mass destruction that’s found from Wellesley to Dorchester,” Lyons said. “It’s causing a huge public safety concern. Why would you not want to take that threat out of the community?”

There has been growing concern locally over potential ICE raids in the months since the winter operation and a number of incidents that followed, including the high-profile case of Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was detained by immigration officials as she walked along a street in Somerville, Mass., on March 25.

More on local immigration stories

Immigration Apr 16

Leaders demand explanation for ICE smashing car window during New Bedford arrest

Immigration Apr 21

New images could change cancer diagnostics, but ICE detained Harvard scientist who analyzes them

Immigration 17 hours ago

Judge insists detained Tufts student be brought to Vermont, rejecting feds' appeal

This article tagged under:

BostonImmigration
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us