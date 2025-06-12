ICE releases statement following arrest of four employees at Conn. car wash

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, is speaking out after arresting four employees at a car wash in Southington earlier this week.

ICE said they conducted "random worksite enforcement outreach" at the D-hand car wash on Monday.

The manager of the car wash, Herman Riverez, told us four of his employees were detained after working there for eight years.

"Ensuring compliance with federal employment laws is crucial to maintaining a fair and competitive business environment," HSI New England Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol said in a statement.

"Businesses, such as D-Hand, that employ unauthorized workers not only undermine the integrity of our immigration system, but also gain an unfair advantage over law-abiding companies. HSI [Homeland Security Investigations] is committed to identifying and addressing these violations to protect both the legal workforce and honest businesses," the statement reads.

Riverez said the ICE agents asked everyone for their paperwork before they came to the car wash, and were ultimately detained.

The agency reiterated that they are "tasked with enforcing the business community's compliance with federal employment eligibility requirements, and has the responsibility to conduct comprehensive worksite enforcement initiatives targeting employers who violate employment laws."

"During these operations, any alien determined to be in violation of U.S. Immigration laws may be subject to arrest, detention, and, if removal by final order, removal from the United States," the statement reads.

Southington Council Member Jack Perry said Southington police were not told ICE agents would be coming to their community.

ICE has not yet released any information about the alleged arrest of a Meriden teen, who was detained just days before his high school graduation, or a mother, who was detained while driving her kids to school in New Haven.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said they stand with these families, and have promised to do what they can to help.