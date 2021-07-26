Iconic Cambridge Music Club to Require Proof of Vaccination for Entry

The popular Middle East restaurant and nightclub in Cambridge will require patrons to provide proof that they have been vaccinated against coronavirus, according to a statement from the venue on Monday.

“With the Delta Variant currently ripping through the country, The Middle East has made the tough decision to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination as part of entry requirements to our shows and to eat at our restaurants for the time being,” the statement said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says there is no plan to roll back COVID-19 restrictions statewide, but Boston Mayor Kim Janey said children will have to wear masks in the city's schools this fall.

Patrons will need to provide a photo of their vaccination card or the card itself in order to enter the venue, which just reopened last month after closing at the beginning of the pandemic.

Those who are not fully vaccinated who have recently purchased a ticket may request a refund if they are unable or choose not to be fully vaccinated before the date of their show.

The Middle East’s vaccination requirement comes as COVID-19 cases rise in Massachusetts and states in New England confront the decision of whether or not to bring back restrictions such as mask mandates.