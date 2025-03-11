Iconic Pink House on Plum Island demolished Tuesday morning

The iconic Plum Island landmark known as the Pink House was demolished on Tuesday morning, two days after people gathered in Newbury, Massachusetts, to bid farewell to the century-old structure.

The house, a beloved subject for artists and a fixture in the community, was taken down by U.S. Fish and Wildlife despite years of efforts by a local nonprofit to save it.

Video from the scene showed an excavator knocking down the dilapidated structure shortly before 10 a.m.

The nonprofit Support the Pink House fought to preserve the structure for more than a decade, but numerous land trade deals fell through.

Supporters of the landmark Pink House gathered Sunday for a vigil in a last ditch effort to save the property.

Gov. Maura Healey had paused demolition plans in October, but U.S. Fish and Wildlife recently reaffirmed its decision to proceed. The government agency even turned down an anonymous million-dollar offer to restore the house.

The government acquired the nine-acre property and the Pink House for $375,000 in 2011. Environmental officials cited asbestos as the primary reason for demolition, but opponents argued that the asbestos had already been remediated.