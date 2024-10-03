Iconic Route 1 restaurant confirms it is shutting down after 70+ years

An iconic restaurant on Route 1 north of Boston has confirmed that it is shutting down after over 70 years in business.

Boston Restaurant Talk reported earlier this week that The Continental in Saugus was going to be closing on the weekend before Thanksgiving. The restaurant has been known in part for its steak and seafood dishes, along with its popovers.

The restaurant confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"After 72 years we will be closing our doors on November 24th," the Kourkoulis family said. "We want to thank our loyal customers for your support throughout the years. We also want to thank our employees for your commitment to the Restaurant. It has meant so much to our Family."

They also encouraged anyone with gift cards to come in and use them before the closing date.

Nearly 100 people had commented on the restaurant's Facebook post as of Thursday afternoon.

"This is so sad!" JuJu Simmons commented. "I wish you guys would reconsider or have someone continue the tradition since you are one of the few nostalgic old school places, but you should always do what is best for your family 100%."

"Another era coming to an end. Countless dinners, drinks and entertainment over the years," added Kathy Dougherty Andre."

"My first date with my wife I brought her to the Continental in 1968 where she had her first baked stuffed lobster and while waiting for a table we were in the lounge having the fantastic bean dip listening to the piano player we had some great great memories at the Continental I wish you all the best we will miss you," said Paul Frank.

"Crushed... this place holds such a special place in my heart. Had lunch a few months ago and as always it was amazing," John Talluto said.

"Sad to see another long time fave and icon leaving," David Flanagan added. "There have been a lot of good times and memories there."

"My wife and I have been dining at the Continental for 35 years," Joey Abbott said. "This is like losing a good friend. Someplace where we felt comfortable and always had a great meal. We’ll miss this place dearly and remember all the good times fondly. Wishing you all the best and thanks for the memories."