Icy Conditions Christmas Day Making For Slick Roads in Mass.

One driver sustained life-threatening injuries in a single-car crash in Saugus early Saturday

By Jake Levin

Freezing rain Christmas morning has made for treacherous conditions on roadways across Massachusetts.

Early in the morning in Saugus, Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash along Route 1 in which the operator of the vehicle was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The car, a 2009 Honda Civic, crashed around 3:05 a.m. Saturday on the northbound side of Route 1. The car exited the roadway, state police officials said, striking a commercial sign about 10 feet off the ground before settling in the right lane.

The operator was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Another crash was reported just over the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border with dozens of vehicles involved in a pileup.

Numerous crashes have been reported in New Hampshire as well on Christmas morning.

