Icy Roads Cause Dangerous Driving Conditions, Multiple Crashes

Snowfall across New England Sunday into Monday led to slick conditions on roadways.
A single-car rollover crash on Route 93 north in Somerville led to traffic delays. No word on any injuries.
According to NBC 10 Boston's First Alert team, the trend on roadways should improve by Monday afternoon as the snow comes lighter. Temperatures are also expected to increase to above-freezing assisting road treatments in turning slush to water on road surfaces.
