IHOP in Quincy to be taken by eminent domain, will be demolished

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of a handful of pancake house locations in the Greater Boston area is going to be torn down to make room for new development.

According to a source, IHOP in Quincy is slated for demolition, with a Patriot Ledger article saying that the city is acquiring the Parkingway eatery by eminent domain as part of a plan to build a 1,000-car garage in Quincy Center which is in the midst of extensive redevelopment. In addition to the pancake house, an urgent care center will also be razed, while part of the parcel includes a public parking lot which will also go away. Once the Quincy location of IHOP closes, the only remaining locations on the South Shore will be in Braintree an Plymouth, while remaining locations of the chain inside Route 128 include ones in Brighton, Cambridge, Dedham, Revere, Salem, and Saugus.

The address for IHOP in Quincy is 115 Parkingway, Quincy, MA, 02169. The website for the chain can be found at https://restaurants.ihop.com/

