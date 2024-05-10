Somerville

Illegal liposuction performed at home in Somerville, police say

Police in Everett say the patient, who lives in their city, went home after the procedure and ended up at a Cambridge Health Alliance facility. Their condition was not immediately clear

By Thea DiGiammerino

A person who underwent an illegal liposuction procedure at a home in Somerville, Massachusetts, had to seek out medical care after returning home, according to police in neighboring Everett.

Everett police said a patient who lives in their city went home after the procedure, which took place at a private home. That person ended up at a Cambridge Health Alliance facility. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Somerville police deferred to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the DA for more information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

