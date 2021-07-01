‘I'm So Excited': Gordon Ramsay Announces New Boston Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay is coming to Boston.

The famed British chef and restaurateur announced in a tweet on Wednesday that he is “shipping up to Boston” to open a new restaurant in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood late this year.

The restaurant, dubbed “Ramsay’s Kitchen,” will feature the fare Ramsay is famous for, like his classic Beef Wellington, as well as new takes on time-honored New England dishes.

I’m shipping up to #Boston soon with Ramsay's Kitchen ! I can’t wait to bring this new concept to New England and theBack Bay at @MO_Boston ! pic.twitter.com/DEotPg3vEJ — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 30, 2021

The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Ramsay said in the announcement video.

If the food and locale weren’t enough, the Michelin-starred chef made one more attempt to cozy-up to Bostonians.

“And one final message,” Ramsay said. “Go Sox!”