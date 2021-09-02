‘I'm Worried': Sharon Residents on Edge After String of Car Thefts

A string of car robberies in Sharon, Massachusetts, has residents on edge, hiding their keys and their belongings.

Stephanie Quintal believes the same thieves that drove off with two of her neighbors’ cars Wednesday morning, rummaged through hers, too.

“I never worried before, so now I’m worried,” said Quintal, who admits to never locking her car.

Sharon police said thieves drove off with a white Audi and a GMC Acadia parked on Ashcroft Road between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. There were also other car break-ins on Crest Road, Brook Road, and Glendale Avenue, all within a three-block radius.

“I've never heard of such a thing around here," said Sruli Picard.

For Picard, who lives across the street from where the thefts took place, it’s a reminder not to leave your keys in the car, make sure your car is locked and not leave any valuables behind.

“Even though you think 'oh it's Sharon, nothing is going to happen,’ but clearly it does so it's better to be safe than sorry,” said Picard.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video of the robberies to give the department a call at 781-784-1587.