Immigrants fear possible collaboration between ICE and police in Mass. communities

Operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the city of Everett and other Massachusetts municipalities have caused some in the immigrant community to stay home to avoid being seen in public and risk getting picked up.

More recently, the fear has evolved to include concerns of possible cooperation between local police departments and ICE.

NBC10 Boston's cameras captured about half a dozen ICE agents gathered at an Elm Street parking lot shared by the Everett Police Department and the Sammy Gentile Memorial Recreation Center.

The ICE officers got into their unmarked vehicles and drive off shortly thereafter.

It's reportedly nothing new. Neighbors and local activists have been documenting ICE staged next the police station on a near-daily basis.

Immigration agents' legal authority depends on the type of warrant they are executing and where they are executing it.

"Every morning, they come to park there, and then they go around to pick up our communities, our hard-working people," noted Lucy Pineda, executive director of Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts, or LUMA.

Pineda often receives tips and videos of federal agents in neighborhoods across the state. She shares them online for awareness and to keep a record of who gets detained, she said.

"The local consul isn't doing anything, the mayor is not doing anything, and our state representatives, they're not doing anything, so we're alone," she said.

More than agents using the parking lot as a staging area, Pineda and others in the immigrant community fear the local police may be helping ICE in their operations.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Everett Police Chief Paul Strong tried to calm public concerns when these fears began to manifest in late January after President Donald Trump took office.

"It's going to be the violent criminals we go after, and that's it," Strong said at the time.

"If you commit crimes in the city of Everett, we will make sure that we work with whatever federal agency that there is to remove you from our neighborhoods," said DeMaria.

But in cases across the Bay State, ICE has gone after immigrant students and workers with no apparent criminal history in addition to those the agency has publicly exposed with a violent past.

That reality has led to fewer people wanting to leave their homes.

The rec center next to the Everett Police Department, for example, has seen less foot traffic as a result of ICE's presence there, people familiar with the matter told NBC10 Boston.

Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger is calling for restraint from all parties amid ICE operations.

Public events like the Immaculate Conception's multicultural festival in Everett, which chairman Peter Napolitano helps organize, are also being impacted. Food vendors, musicians and soccer tournament participants have pulled out.

"We may be deciding to cancel this year's multicultural event," he said. "We're already aware of a few other organizations in the city that have done the same in East Boston … if these events are being used to thin our herd, so to speak, there's a problem."

Pineda said she will be meeting with DeMaria on Thursday to discuss the issues about ICE activity and the fear in the community.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the mayor's office and the police chief for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Other communities ICE has allegedly used for staging include Natick and Beverly.

The Natick Police Department responded to these claims in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

"They have been seen in the 'public parking lot' behind the police station and are only afforded that use as any member of the public is," the department said. "The Natick Police have not been assisting this federal law enforcement agency. We have asked that they notify us if they are operating in Natick for deconfliction purposes and they have honored that request."

The City of Beverly did not respond to our request before the story was published.