Days of apparent new ICE operations sow fear in Mass. communities

Federal immigration agents have apparently returned in force to Massachusetts, sowing fear among the community with new operations in different cities across the state.

Wednesday was the fourth consecutive day that federal agents have been seen making arrests, visiting at least Framingham, Everett, Lynn, Waltham and Lawrence.

Marcos Paulo, a worker from Everett, told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra he no longer feels safe after one of these operations occurred in front of his workplace Wednesday on Everett's Chelsea Street.

"The car was blocked, and all the kids were taken away by the police," Paulo said.

ICE's director told the Boston Herald the sweep of immigrants in the city a few months ago "only scratched the surface."

Images show at least two people in a van being handcuffed and placed in vehicles by federal agents. It's just one of several operations that people said took place in the city on Wednesday.

Blanca Guevara, who lives in Everett, said, "We've heard they're there, but coincidentally, we haven't found them, thank God."

Leaders of the LUMA advocacy organization said they've recorded between seven and nine arrests per day the past few days.

"They're not closing the streets right now, but when they arrest people, they're crossing into cars, and it's a way to create terror for people, and we've seen the abuse they're inflicting," said Lucy Pineda, LUMA's executive director.

Asked about the activity Wednesday, Gov. Maura Healey reiterated, "I've said at the outset that we're not a sanctuary state. Therefore, if people have been convicted of crimes, charged with crimes, and they're not here lawfully, then they're subject to action by ICE."

She added the state was monitoring the situation.

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu said, in Spanish, "We have collaboration with every other level of state and federal government when they have proof of a crime. Without proof, there is no coordination with immigration enforcement."

For now, local organization leaders say they are doing their best to assist families impacted by these operations, but they assert that the pressure is already intense and they fear these operations will continue.