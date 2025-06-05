Hearing scheduled for Milford teen detained by ICE

A Milford, Massachusetts, teen detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will go before an immigration judge on Thursday.

Marcelo Gomes Da Silva is an 18-year-old Milford High School student. He was detained by ICE last weekend in an operation that originally targeted his father. On Thursday, a judge will decide if he can be released as his attorneys challenge efforts to detain and deport him.

Gomes Da Silva's attorneys are cautiously optimistic he’ll be given bond. Thursday's hearing comes after another on earlier in the week, where a judge denied a push by federal authorities to move Gomes Da Silva out of state to a facility in Rhode Island.

That hearing afforded his attorneys the chance to meet with Marcelo.

They said he’s been having health issues in custody, sleeping on a concrete floor in a holding cell with about 25 other men, and then was essentially put in solitary confinement to give him more space.

They say even with everything he’s going through, Gomes Da Silva was more worried about missing finals and asking how his volleyball team did in the playoffs.

But his biggest concern right now is getting home to his family.

“He is obviously not a threat to society, this kid is clean as a whistle, no interactions with police ever, no problems at school, anything, and also that this is his home. This is his only community he’s ever had, he’s been here since age 7," said Robin Nice, one of Gomes Da Silva's attorneys.

“If this whole thing is supposed to be about protecting the community, what purpose is that serving? This kid doesn’t pose a danger to the community, he’s a beloved, valued member of the community, member of his church, member of his volleyball team, member of his school, it just doesn’t compute," said Miriam Conrad, who is also representing Gomes Da Silva.

Gomes Da Silva's father said his son had an F-1 visa that they did not renew.

“Our life is here in the United States," Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira said. "We have no desire to return to our home country. We are here, we love this place, we love this nation, and we actually want to keep doing good for Americans, as we have done until now.”

ICE said the teen's father was the intended target, wanted for driving in excess of 100 miles an hour in a residential zone.

But his attorneys say that no longer seems accurate.

“It sounds very targeted, they knew what they were doing, it wasn’t like they were just looking for dad, he got confused, it sounds like they were doing some sort of rounds," Nice said.

“And it also sound like they followed him from his house to his friend’s house where they blocked him in in the driveway, so presumably if they were watching the house, they would have seen him come out and they would have known he was an 18-year-old kid with braces on his teeth, not his father, so the whole thing is just very odd," Conrad added.

The community has rallied in support of Gomes Da Silva, with more events scheduled Thursday afternoon in Chelmsford, then at Milford High School, and finally in Plymouth.

Tuesday night, during the Milford High School boys’ varsity volleyball playoff game that Gomes Da Silva was supposed to be competing in, his teammates and the community rallied in support of him, wearing white shirts, urging authorities to “Free Marcelo.”

