Impaired Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crash in NH: Police

A New Hampshire man was impaired when he caused a crash while driving the wrong way down Interstate 89, state police say.

Aaron McDonald, 44, of Sanbornton, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

State police troopers received a report of a car driving southbound in the northbound lane of I-89 between exits 2 and 1 around 4:32 a.m. Shortly after receiving the initial call, a crash was reported in the same area.

Responding officers discovered the wrong way driver, identified as McDonald, had crashed into another vehicle traveling northbound.

No one was injured in the crash.

McDonald was released on personal recognizance bail and is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 10, 2020, at Concord District Court. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. Irwin Malilay at 603-223-8306.

