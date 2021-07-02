Local

bomb squad

Improvised Explosive Device Found on Porch in New Bedford, Police Say

The device was discovered near the front door of a home on Mosher Street about 6:45 a.m., police said

By Asher Klein

An improvised explosive device was discovered and destroyed in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Friday, in an incident that brought out state police and Navy bomb technicians, police said.

No one was hurt as the device was investigated and detonated in a controlled explosion, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

The device was discovered near the front door of a home on Mosher Street about 6:45 a.m., police said. The New Bedford Fire Department and a fire inspector were called, then a bomb squad with the Massachusetts State Police and, from Newport, Rhode Island, a Navy explosive ordnance disposal team.

Teams confirmed the device was an improvised explosive using X-ray technology. The area was evacuated and the device successfully destroyed in a controlled detonation, police said.

The investigation into what happened continues Friday afternoon, police said, asking anyone with information to contact them. Anonymous tips can be left on the department's voicemail at 508-991-6300 Ext. 1.

