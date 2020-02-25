In First 2 Months of 2020, There Have Been 9 Homicides in Boston

Authorities in Boston are investigating why there has been an uptick in violence so far this year.

Nine homicides have taken place in the first two months of 2020. At this time in 2019, there had been six.

The latest shooting happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Wood Avenue and Frazer Street in Hyde Park. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and police were searching for the shooter.

Just eight hours earlier, another man was shot at the intersection of Delhi Street and Violet Street in Mattapan. That victim did not survive.

City leaders are troubled by the unsettling trend of violence.

"The thing that bothers me, the last couple homicides, two of the last three homicides have been teenagers," said Mayor Marty Walsh. "What we don't want to see is our young people taking lives or losing their life way too premature."

"I'm disappointed, and I need you to hear me say, we will find these individuals and we will remove them from the community and hold them accountable," said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.