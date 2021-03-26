In-Home COVID Vaccination Program Begins in Mass. Monday

A program that brings the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine directly to people in their homes will rollout Monday in Massachusetts.

The service will be offered to homebound residents as part of a statewide initiative to vaccinate those who are unable to leave their homes due to medical conditions or other circumstances.

Massachusetts resident Amy Light has been struggling to get her 90-year-old grandfather vaccinated for weeks. She was finally able to get an appointment through the in-home service.

“It's very hard to get him in and out of the car, that’s like the main issue, and it’s very stressful, and takes a lot of people," Light said.

The program will be conducted by 168 boards of health and other local organizations for residents in their communities. The remaining 183 municipalities will be lead by the Commonwealth Care Alliance, an integrated care system that serves people with significant medical, behavioral health and social needs.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be given through the in-home service, which is easier to transport and requires only one dose. This week, the state received 7,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of a modest increase in supply of first doses, for a total of 172,000.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that the state is expected to receive an additional 40,800 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

The state defines “homebound” as anyone who needs the assistance of two or more people to leave the home. Eligible residents will be identified and screened by the state with support from local partners like boards of health.

Individuals or family members can call the state’s 211 line to answer screening questions and register as a homebound resident for vaccine. They can also call 1-833-983-0485 to schedule an appointment and determine if they meet eligibility for in-home vaccination.

The registration phone line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has representatives who speak English and Spanish, as well as translation services available in more than 100 languages.

The CCA was the first integrated plan in Massachusetts to vaccinate its own homebound health plan beginning in mid-February, which has delivered vaccines to nearly 500 homebound individuals to date.