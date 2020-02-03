Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

In Maine, a Push to Reclassify Alternatives to Milk

Politicians want to prevent the misuse of dairy terms on products that don't contain dairy

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Maine's two U.S. senators are among a group of lawmakers pushing for the federal government to crack down on the use of dairy terms on plant-based products.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King want U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn to work with the Congress to prevent what they see as misuse of dairy terms on products that contain no dairy.

Collins and King joined a bipartisan group of seven senators in asking for Hahn's help. The senators say the use of dairy terms such as milk on "imitation products in the marketplace" is confusing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineSusan Collins
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us