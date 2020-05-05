In Mass., Vast Majority Approve of Gov. Baker’s Coronavirus Response, Poll Shows

Polling data shows the vast majority of Massachusetts residents approve of Gov. Charlie Baker's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Some 84 percent of respondents in a poll conducted by Suffolk University, The Boston Globe and WGBH said they approved of how Baker has handled the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

More than 85 percent said they support his decision to extend the stay-at-home advisory and statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 18, despite 46 percent of people who said the measure has cut their income.

Even when the state does reopen, more than seven out of 10 residents said they won’t be comfortable participating in recreational activities like going to the movies, riding the subway or going to sporting events, according to the Globe.

The high ratings come despite some protests calling on Baker to immediately reopen the economy.

Calls to reopen Massachusetts continued with a large rally outside the state house Monday.

Baker has said his administration is waiting for a sustained decrease in coronavirus cases before any reopening of the economy.