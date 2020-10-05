In-person Absentee Balloting Begins in Some Maine Communities

In-person absentee balloting is underway in Portland, Lewiston and several other Maine communities.

Voters can request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them, or they can complete the process in person in some locations. Either way, the ballots cast beginning Monday won't be counted until the polls close on Election Day.

Voters are being encouraged to utilize absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has said as many at 600,000 people could vote that way.