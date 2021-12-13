In Wake of Deadly Tornadoes, 100 Cats From Kentucky to Arrive in Mass. on Wednesday

Massachusetts will become the new home for 100 cats on Wednesday as Kentucky shelters seek to clear room for other animals in the wake of deadly tornadoes that blew through parts of the South and Midwest over the weekend.

The cats will be taken from the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville, loaded onto a charter plane and flown to the New Bedford Regional Airport on Wednesday, according to an executive director for MSPCA, which is helping to coordinate the move.

After landing in the Bay State, the cats will be driven to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and placed under a required quarantine before being offered for adoption, Rob Halpin said.

Massachusetts Task Force 1 has been deployed to Kentucky, where deadly tornadoes caused incredible devastation over the weekend.

While all of the cats headed to Massachusetts were living at the Kentucky Humane Society prior to the tornadoes, animal shelter officials are eager to relocate the cats to make room for an expected wave of pets who suddenly are lost or homeless as a result of the storms.

The MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter expect to hold an adoption special for the cats early next week.