‘Inaccessible and invisible': Opponents criticize Norfolk DA's silence after Karen Read verdict

As family members, witnesses and jurors speak out about the verdict in the Karen Read trial, the silence has been deafening from the elected official whose office prosecuted the murder case.

Following two days of calls, emails and in-person visits to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, a spokesperson for Michael Morrissey emailed this on Friday:

"There will be no statement from the DA or the office regarding Commonwealth vs Karen Read."

Political opponents who plan to run for Morrissey's elected position had plenty to say about the lack of response.

"His lack of transparency has completely undermined the community's trust," said Djuna Perkins, a candidate for Norfolk County district attorney.

Perkins, a former prosecutor and trial attorney of 30 years, lives about a mile away from the courthouse in Dedham where the high-profile case played out for three years.

Perkins called it "unethical" to continue pursuing murder charges and not learn lessons from the Read's first trial, which ended with a hung jury. Perkins said it was clear prosecutors did not have the evidence to prove that serious charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

"I think the worst thing about this case, and what the district attorney's office did, is that it told the family of John O'Keefe that they could expect a murder conviction," Perkins said. "Giving them false hope put them through this experience that is emotionally devastating."

Craig MacLellan, a former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney in Cohasset, is also challenging Morrissey for the DA's seat. On Friday, he reacted to the silence from Morrissey.

"He is inaccessible and invisible. And I've said before, this is never going to lead to good government," MacLellan said. "So the fact that he's essentially in hiding right now is completely unacceptable."

MacLellan believes Morrissey should explain to taxpayers why he decided to bring in Hank Brennan as a special prosecutor for the second trial. As the NBC10 Boston Investigators reported, financial records indicate Brennan stands to make upwards of $500,000 in compensation for trying the case.

MacLellan pointed out there are already veteran assistant district attorneys who are paid six-figure salaries in the office.

"To me, it didn't make a great deal of fiscal sense," MacLellan said. "And it's cost taxpayers a huge amount of money. And I just don't see the wisdom of it."

On the night of the verdict, a Massachusetts polling and market research firm sent out a survey by text to thousands of eligible jurors in Norfolk County.

Out of the roughly 1,100 responses, there was this staggering result: Only 4% of the residents answered that Morrissey deserves reelection in 2026.

"I thought the results in here were astounding," said Brian Wynne, president of Opinion Diagnostics. "These were, by far, the worst numbers I had ever seen for any elected official I've ever polled."

On Friday, reporters asked Gov. Maura Healey if the public deserves to hear from the district attorney after such a monumental case. She declined to comment.

Morrissey, a former state lawmaker, was first elected Norfolk DA in 2010 and is now in his fourth term. It's still unclear if he plans to run for a fight, but if the poll is an indication, the incumbent would be facing considerable political headwinds.