Inappropriate Conduct Alleged at Somerset School, Staff Member Placed on Leave

A high school staff member has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations of "inappropriate conduct" during an extracurricular program involving students, according to officials in Somerset, Massachusetts.

The staff member in the Somerset Berkley Regional School District, who has not yet been publically named, was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after the district received allegations from police of the alleged inappropriate conduct.

The alleged incident took place earlier this month at a different school district, according to a joint statement from police and school officials.

While an investigation is being conducted, the staff member will remain on administrative leave, authorities said.

"Both the school district and police department are taking this matter seriously and the Somerset Berkley Regional School District will cooperate fully with the Somerset Police in their investigation," read a joint statement from Somerset police and from the Somerset Berkley Regional School District.

No other information was expected to be released pending the outcome of the investigation due to it being a personnel matter, according to authorities.