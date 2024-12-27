Duxbury

Incendiary device found at Duxbury home, disposed of by bomb squad

"Safety is our top priority," Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon said in a statement

By Asher Klein

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad helped dispose of an incendiary device at a home in Duxbury Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The Duxbury Fire Department didn't share what circumstances led to the device being reported or what kind of device it was, but there were no injuries as it was rendered safe.

The incident was reported about 11:33 a.m. on Amado Way, fire officials said.

"Safety is our top priority," Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon said in a statement.

