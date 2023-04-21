Incident Being Investigated at Mass. Jail

An incident was under investigation at the House of Corrections in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Friday.

The Bristol County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC affiliate WJAR that it was responding to the incident but didn't share more details.

Cardboard was seen covering windows inside a building.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Bristol County Sheriff's Office for more information.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.