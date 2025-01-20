Vermont

Incident closes I-91 in Vermont near Canada border, police say

The highway was closed at mile marker 168, between Newport and Orleans

By Asher Klein

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

A police incident has closed Interstate 91 in Vermont, near the border with Canada, on Monday afternoon, state police said.

The nature of the police incident, with Vermont State Police called "evolving" in a statement, wasn't immediately clear. They didn't say if anyone was hurt, noting details about what happened weren't yet available.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The highway was closed at mile marker 168, between Newport and Orleans. The area is several miles from the border crossing in Derby.

There was no estimate on how long the highway would remain closed, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More Vermont news

Vermont Jan 18

Dog's dramatic rescue from freezing Vt. river caught on video: ‘I was obligated'

Vermont Jan 17

Police investigating death of cadet at Vermont's Norwich University

Vermont Jan 16

Off-duty Vermont police sergeant attacked with meat cleaver, kitchen knife

This article tagged under:

VermontCanada
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us