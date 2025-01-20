Incident closes I-91 in Vermont near Canada border, police say

A police incident has closed Interstate 91 in Vermont, near the border with Canada, on Monday afternoon, state police said.

The nature of the police incident, with Vermont State Police called "evolving" in a statement, wasn't immediately clear. They didn't say if anyone was hurt, noting details about what happened weren't yet available.

The highway was closed at mile marker 168, between Newport and Orleans. The area is several miles from the border crossing in Derby.

There was no estimate on how long the highway would remain closed, police said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.