Incident in Woburn Results in Police Presence, Vehicle Towed

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC10 Boston

Authorities investigate a scene in Woburn, Massachusetts on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

An incident in Woburn, Massachusetts led to a large police response in town overnight Monday.

Authorities were seen on Washington Street, where about two cars were spotted with damaged. One of the vehicles’ front window was smashed in.

Video of the scene showed police towing a silver SUV. It appeared to have damage on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police would not comment on what the incident was regarding. It is unclear if any injuries occurred.

