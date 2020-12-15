Incident Involving Swastika Lands Marblehead Police Officer on Paid Leave

A Marblehead, Massachusetts, police officer is on paid administrative leave after an incident last year involving a swastika, Chief Robert Picariello announced in a statement Tuesday.

That the incident took place more than a year ago was the only detail Picariello provided about it. The officer was not named.

The chief said the incident is a "personnel matter" that's currently under investigation.

"We are engaging an independent investigation and will take appropriate action based on those results," Picariello said in the statement.