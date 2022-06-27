‘Incredible Experience' as Softball Players Raise Funds at Fenway Park

Amateur athletes had the chance to "play ball" inside historic Fenway Park — while also helping underserved teens.

Action for Boston Community Development — or ABCD — held its 23rd annual Field of Dreams event Monday.

The charity softball tournament pits 10 corporate teams against each other inside the beloved ballpark.

And over the past 23 years, they've raised more than $5 million to help thousands of underserved teens take part in ABCD's SummerWorks job program. It provides them with a paid job, mentoring and workshops.

This year, the program raised more than $210,000 and will help about 1,000 teens

For the charity players, it's a win-win!

"Just an incredible experience, jumping off the Monster — well, against the Monster, you know, playing in the outfield," said Matthew Holland with Boston Children's Hospital. "I took a digger, incredible, and the importance being here, you know, we've been doing this for 20 years — the ABCD — this is our first year back after two years due to COVID, representing Children's Hospital. I can't imagine anything better than being here for the kids."

There was a bit of a rain delay Monday. The Red Sox gave ABCD word that because of weather, they needed to postpone remaining games — but that doesn't impact the money raised.