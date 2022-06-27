Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fenway Park

‘Incredible Experience' as Softball Players Raise Funds at Fenway Park

The 23rd annual Field of Dreams charity softball tournament took place Monday at Fenway Park; Action for Boston Community Development — or ABCD — uses the event to raise money to help underserved teens with paid jobs, mentoring and workshops

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Amateur athletes had the chance to "play ball" inside historic Fenway Park — while also helping underserved teens.

Action for Boston Community Development — or ABCD — held its 23rd annual Field of Dreams event Monday.

The charity softball tournament pits 10 corporate teams against each other inside the beloved ballpark.

And over the past 23 years, they've raised more than $5 million to help thousands of underserved teens take part in ABCD's SummerWorks job program. It provides them with a paid job, mentoring and workshops.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This year, the program raised more than $210,000 and will help about 1,000 teens

For the charity players, it's a win-win!

"Just an incredible experience, jumping off the Monster — well, against the Monster, you know, playing in the outfield," said Matthew Holland with Boston Children's Hospital. "I took a digger, incredible, and the importance being here, you know, we've been doing this for 20 years — the ABCD — this is our first year back after two years due to COVID, representing Children's Hospital. I can't imagine anything better than being here for the kids."

More on charitable causes

clear the shelters Jun 23

Clear The Shelters 2022: What to Know to Adopt and Donate

Cancer Treatment Jun 5

Buzz Off Event at Gillette Stadium Raises Money for Pediatric Cancer Programs

There was a bit of a rain delay Monday. The Red Sox gave ABCD word that because of weather, they needed to postpone remaining games — but that doesn't impact the money raised.

This article tagged under:

Fenway ParkMassachusettsBOSTONBoston Red SoxField of Dreams
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us