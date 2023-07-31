Incredible video shows small plane crash off NH's Hampton Beach

Shocking video captured a small plane crash into the ocean just yards from a popular New Hampshire beach that was full of people this weekend.

No one was hurt when the plane, which had been towing a banner over Hampton Beach, went down about 30 yards from shore on Saturday afternoon, according to Hampton first responders. Video of the crash landing showed the plane flip over on impact with the water, all as beach crowds watched in disbelief.

"It was like something out of a movie," said Adam Bagni, who shared video and photos of the crash that he witnessed while at the beach with his family. "It hit nose first, the tail went up over the cabin and then it fell back down, people were screaming."

The Hampton Fire Department said they started receiving multiple emergency phone calls just after noon reporting a small single engine aircraft had crashed into the water just off shore along the main beach. Responding crews found the plane had landed approximately 30 yards off shore.

Hampton police initially said they responded to the scene for an overturned aircraft in the water and that the pilot of the aircraft had been taken to a local hospital. The Hampton Fire Department said later Saturday that the pilot was assisted out of the water by New Hampshire state lifeguards and evaluated by EMS but was not transported by Hampton Fire.

The pilot was the only person on the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. An FAA investigator responded and cleared the scene, turning the plane back over to the property owner, the fire department said.

The plane, a Piper PA-18-150, is registered locally, according to FAA data. The agency's initial preliminary information on the crash said the crash occurred for unknown reasons, and it was planning to assist the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation. The NTSB hadn't released any information on the crash as of Monday morning.

Bagni said lifeguards ran out to the crash site and a man was seen swimming away from the wreckage. Lifeguards later pulled the plane from the water where it was resting on the sand.

I was just an eyewitness to a plane crash on #HamptonBeach. A seaplane, carrying an advertisement, tried to land in the water only a couple hundred feet off shore. It flipped upside down. Lifeguards ran out. Thankfully a man was seen swimming away from the wreckage. Like a movie. pic.twitter.com/KcwWOH0KBA — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) July 29, 2023

Video of lifeguards extracting the plane from the beach. pic.twitter.com/Suxd82x5iX — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) July 29, 2023

So yea…here’s the plane that just crashed on #HamptonBeach. pic.twitter.com/jftQxJ2nQd — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) July 29, 2023

An aviation expert told NBC News the pilot did a remarkable job crashing into the water, knowing the beach was full of people.