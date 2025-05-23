There will be an independent investigation into Boston school bus safety after deadly crash

There will be an independent review of Boston Public Schools transportation safety measures following the death of a kindergartener who was struck by a school bus last month, Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper announced Friday morning.

Boston City Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy had formally requested a hearing earlier this week to review the hiring, training and compliance certification of BPS bus drivers, saying that the tragedy that occurred on April 28 in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood demands an immediate and transparent investigation into the events that led up to the crash that claimed the life of 5-year-old Lens Arthur Joseph.

“We are heartbroken,” Wu said in a joint statement announcing the independent review. “No family should ever suffer the loss of a child, and the public deserves a full understanding of how this could have happened and what changes are needed."

“We are holding Lens Joseph and his family in our prayers and are doing everything we can to support them during this unthinkable time,” Skipper added.

Members of the Boston City Council Education Committee will seek testimony from Transdev, a contractor that provides bus drivers to Boston Public Schools, at an upcoming hearing.

Officials say Mintz Attorney Natashia Tidwell, a former federal prosecutor and police officer who specializes in external investigations, will lead an independent review of safety policies and performance under the contracts with Transdev -- the international transportation company that has been contracted by BPS since 2013 to hire, train, and manage the district's approximately 750 school bus drivers and maintain and operate the district's fleet of school buses.

"This independent review, separate from the investigation led by BPD and the DA’s office, will closely scrutinize the Transdev contract’s safety policies and performance," Wu added. "We have also asked Attorney Tidwell to deliver recommendations so that this horrible tragedy is never repeated.”

According to the mayor and superintendent, the independent investigation will include a review of existing safety policies and performance, including under the bus driver collective bargaining agreement, and make recommendations to strengthen safety measures.

“My team and I fully support this independent investigation of safety policies and performance under the Transdev contract," Skipper continued. "The safety of all of our students is paramount and we will ensure that any findings and recommendations from this investigation are acted on and implemented to strengthen the safety of our transportation system and the services provided by our vendor Transdev.”

Officials said the district will also continue to cooperate fully in the ongoing investigation led by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, with the support of Boston Police Department, and the district is continuing to strengthen protocols, as well.

The Boston City Council will take the first of many steps to review the hiring, training and compliance of district bus drivers following the death of Lens Arthur Jospeh.

According to officials, Jean Charles had been employed as a bus driver since May of 2023 and was assigned a regular daily route. On April 28, Charles was assigned an additional route as a substitute driver to cover an early release from the Up Academy Dorchester.

During the route, Charles hit another vehicle and failed to notify a Transdev safety supervisor, who would have decided whether he would complete the route or be replaced, in violation of protocol.

Charles continued on the route without notifying Transdev, however. He later missed the turn onto Glenwood Avenue, where Lens lived, and instead arrived at the intersection with Glenwood Avenue by turning onto Washington Street, where the tragedy occurred.

Charles was immediately placed on leave that day, and Transdev moved to terminate his employment. Charles resigned on May 14, prior to his termination hearing.

Transdev has disclosed that Charles’ driving record over the last two years includes four minor incidents prior to April 28, including two earlier in April 2025, after which Transdev pulled Charles off the road for two days for retraining. These include contact with a parked vehicle (May 22, 2024), contact with another car’s rear tire (December 3, 2024), contact with another car’s bumper (April 9, 2025), and contact with another vehicle’s side mirror (April 14, 2025).

The bus driver witnesses say hit and killed a 5-year-old boy in Hyde Park has resigned ahead of a scheduled termination hearing.

There are approximately 400 incidents per year involving a BPS school bus, generally one or two per day across the fleet, most of which involve minimal damage, officials said.

Since the deadly crash on April 28, the district has increased the frequency of regular meetings with Transdev safety leadership to a daily cadence to immediately review all crashes and safety incidents and Transdev’s response to each.

As part of regular safety meetings, BPS Transportation will now require additional reports from Transdev on licensure, training renewals, and post-crash driver protocols.

After it was revealed that Charles had been operating since December 2024 with an expired credential required to work as a bus driver, Transdev conducted an immediate audit of all drivers to ensure appropriate and valid credentials, and pulled an additional seven drivers off the road "out of an abundance of caution" until it was determined that their credentials were current.

Transdev is also bringing in additional safety staff to accelerate regular refresher training of all drivers on pickup, drop-off, and crash protocols.

A family is mourning a 5-year-old boy killed in a crash involving a school bus Monday, feet away from his home in Boston's Hyde Park. A neighbor who called 911 said he could hear a child screaming, "The bus hit my cousin!"

In a Boston City Council order filed on Wednesday, Flynn and Murphy said that the deadly crash underscored the urgent need to conduct a thorough review of the hiring and monitoring practices used by Transdev.

"Families across the city entrust us with their children's safety, and it is our obligation to ensure that only qualified, properly certified and closely monitored drivers are allowed to operated school buses," the order filed on May 21 reads. "The safety of Boston's children is non-negotiable."

The district provides daily transportation to about 22,000 students.

"We must act with urgency to address the systemic failures that contributed to this tragedy and take meaningful steps to ensure it never happens again," the hearing order continued. "We owe that to the young boy who lost his life, his family, and every family who relies on BPS transportation."

Members will seek testimony from Transdev at a Boston City Council Education Committee hearing at a later date.